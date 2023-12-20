Prajavani receives massive response

55 per cent were related to urging the govt to provide 2BHK

30 per cent were related to pension-related requests

Remaining applications were related to employment, land-related issues

Former MP strongly condemned the suspension of over 150 Parliamentarians

Hyderabad: The Government received 5,324 applications during the Prajavani programme held at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan on Tuesday.

Amongst the applications, 55 per cent were related to urging the government to provide 2BHK and 30 per cent were related to pension-related requests and grievances for resolution. The remaining applications made were related to employment and land-related issues amongst others. Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar oversaw the proceedings on Tuesday.

Later speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan the Minister said that the government depending on the priority and the new government’s adopted policy will resolve the grievances.

“Our’s is a newly formed government that will be resolving the issues on a priority basis. But since various schemes are yet to be rolled out and modalities are to be prepared by the officials, they may take time for implementation,” he explained.

Responding to questions, he pointed out that the former ministers KTR and other top BRS leaders are not digesting the loss in elections. He said that it would be better if they came to terms at the earliest. “Wednesday’s White paper presentation in Assembly was consistent with decorum and unlike ruling BRS the Congress was not promoting itself with the presentation,” he said responding to KTR’s criticism of the proposed presentation in the Assembly.

Minister further said that rather than condemning the statements made by former ministers like Kadiam Srihari that the government will not continue for long, KTR started questioning the implementation of the party's guarantees.

“KTR’s anxiety reflects the negative perception of the party’s leaders like Kadiam Srihari. They want to spread unrest amongst the people to create trouble,” he felt.

The former MP strongly condemned the suspension of over 150 Parliamentarians and felt that this was nothing but stifling of democratic voices in the top institution of democracy.

“I strongly condemn this action which has no precedent in India. This is all to protect one BJP MP who is responsible for the teargas attack in the new Parliament building as the house was in business.

Even after a week, those who are at the helm are yet to come up with an explanation. Why is the government silent on this?” he asked.