Prakash Raj likely to be TRS point-man in proposed front

Hyderabad: While the presence of film actor Prakash Raj in the meeting of Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray and K Chandrashekar Rao was the talking point, the TRS leaders said that he would be given a bigger role in the proposed front. He may also be given a Rajya Sabha seat.

Prakash Raj has good relations with KCR. He has met the CM on several occasions and spoke in support. He had met the latter at Pragathi Bhavan when the pink party came to power. He had also met the CM in the Assembly while its session was on. There was a talk of his acting in a biopic on KCR.

The actor has also been involved in political meetings of the TRS chief. When the CM visited Karnataka to meet former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, he was present. He was also spotted in the meeting of the two CMs in Mumbai on Sunday. Prakash Raj has been vocal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various platforms. He spoke out against the BJP following the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

According to the ruling party leaders, the KCR, known for his secular credentials, may use the actor to target the BJP-led government at bigger platforms. A senior leader said that it would not be a surprise even if the CM announces the actor's candidature for a Rajya Sabha seat. Prakash Raj can corner the government in the House, similar to the lines of TMC member Derek O'brien, who is best at taking the Centre to task, opined a TRS leader. Three Rajya Sabha seats are to fall vacant with the term of members including Captain Lakshmikantha Rao, D Srinivas and Banda Prakash, ending shortly. With three posts to be filled, party leaders believe that the TRS chief may favour the actor.