Pranab Mukherjee an inspiration to young politicians: BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: Former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee will stand in the frontline among those, who fought courageously against communists and their ideology, stated BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.



The MP along with BJP leaders paid rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee by garlanding his photo at his MP office in Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Sanjay Kumar said that though Mukherjee was a Congress leader, he had nationalist ideologies and he was the first Congress leader to attend the conference held by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an affiliate of Bharatiya Janata Party. Mukherjee introduced several reforms in the country as the Union Minister for Finance and would remain forever in the hearts of Telangana people for signing the Telangana Statehood bill as the President of the country.

The MP said the political journey of Mukherjee continued for five decades and was considered as the best Parliamentarian by following the values with due respect and stood as an inspiration for several young politicians in the country.

