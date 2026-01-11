Pratima Foundation supports menstrual hygiene at Rukmapur school

Karimnagar: Ina significant step towards promoting menstrual hygiene and ensuring a healthy school environment, Pratima Foundation on Friday donated a sanitary pad disposal machine to the Telangana Model School and Junior College in Rukmapur village of Choppadandi mandal. The initiative aims to provide safe and hygienic facilities for girl students and encourage open discussion about menstrual health.

The machine was donated by Dr Boyinapally Harini, founder of the Pratima Foundation, who said the programme was organised to educate students about the precautions to be taken during menstruation, safeguard their health and build their self-confidence. She stressed that menstruation is a natural biological process and should not be treated as a taboo.

Addressing the students, Dr Harini emphasised that girls are equal to boys in every aspect and should be courageous in expressing themselves. She encouraged students to speak freely about their bodies and health concerns, including menstruation, with friends, teachers and family members. She also underlined the importance of self-confidence and said women should be at the forefront in all fields of life.

Dr Geetha Reddy, who was present at the programme, educated the students on personal hygiene, health precautions and the role of proper nutrition during menstruation. She highlighted the need for balanced diets and cleanliness to prevent infections and maintain overall wellbeing.

The organisers stated that the Pratima Foundation is giving special focus to the health and hygiene of girls in rural areas through such initiatives. They added that similar service programmes will be undertaken on a larger scale in the coming days.