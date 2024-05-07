Praveen Kumar woos Madigas

Wanparthy: The BRS party’s Nagarkurnool Parliament candidate RS Praveen Kumar attended and spoke as the chief guest at the Madiga self-esteem meeting organised under the auspices of the MadigaPolitical Union at Lakshmi Krishna Gardens in Wanaparthi on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, he spoke about his role as the secretary of gurukulas, stating, “I trained many students to rise to the top with the encouragement of KCR. I have entered politics with a strong determination to change the lives of the poor.” In addition, he promised to work for the upliftment of the lower classes.

Praveen Kumar opined that if the BJP comes to power at the Centre, the constitution will be repealed. He also stated that rapes, attacks, and murders of women increased since BJP came to power at the Centre.

“MRPS leaders are supporting BJP if BJP promises to do SC classification, but it is BJP that is discriminating against Dalits,” he said, adding, “They attacked women and paraded them naked in Manipur.”

He said that the Madiga Atmiya Sabha is not against any caste and urged all the Madigas to take steps towards achieving State power politically by entering the legislatures.

Meanwhile, former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy urged people to defeat ‘non-local’ Mallu Ravi. “Praveen Kumar, an educated man who wrote letters in the sand between Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers, who left a high job for poor people. We must make sure he wins as an MP regardless of caste and religion,” he said, opining that if a person like Praveen Kumar is sent to the Parliament, the respect of the Parliament will increase.

Adding to the comment, former MP Rala Chandrasekhar Reddy stated that it was everyone’s responsibility to grant victory to Praveen Kumar. “He is a person who has trained millions of people by providing international standard education to Gurukuls like nowhere else in the country. If Praveen Kumar wins, he will establish industries in this area and guarantee employment to the youth,” he said. On this occasion, many BSP leaders joined the BRS party.