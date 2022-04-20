Prayers offered on account of Chandrababu’s birthday

Rangareddy: Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) president Bakkani Narasimhulu lauded the party national president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as a great politician. On the occasion of Chandrababu's birthday, Telugudesam party ranks held special pujas and offered prayers on Wednesday at Rameshwaram temple in Shadnagar constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Bakkani Narasimhulu reminded that BT road was laid in this area under Chandrababu Naidu. He said that Chandrababu Naidu, who is an expert in politics will achieve more success in future. After the pooja, temple administrators honored Bakkani Narasimhulu.

Former MPP Challa Venkateswara Reddy, town TDP president Gandham Anand and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu is celebrating his birthday in Eluru of Andhra Pradesh with party cadre and people. He is likely to start the future course of action for the upcoming elections to bring the party into power.