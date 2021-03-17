PRC will be announced soon: CM KCR

"The state government will make a decision and announce it soon on the recommendations made by the Pay Revision Commission," said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.



It is learned that the announcement will be made by the government after the declaration of graduates' MLC election result.

The CM said that the implementation of PRC would meet the expectations of all the government employees. "The employees will be proud to learn they are among the highest paid employees in the country," he said adding that all the issues of the government employees will be resolved.