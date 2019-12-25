Pre Christmas fete held at Krishnaveni School
Highlights
Pre-Christmas celebrations were organized at Krishnaveni School here on Tuesday.
Zaheerabad: Pre-Christmas celebrations were organized at Krishnaveni School here on Tuesday.
Teachers and students cut the cake and celebrated the event. Chairman of the institutions Ashok Reddy said students should follow the path of Jesus Christ and work for peace and harmony in society.Vice principal Krishna, teaching and non-teaching staff were also present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
24 Dec 2019 2:55 PM GMT