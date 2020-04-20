Pregnant woman dies in hospital in Nalgonda due to non-availability of doctors

A pregnant woman died at the government general hospital in Devarakonda Mandal of Nalgonda district on Monday due to the non-availability of doctors.

Samatha (23), a native of Erraram village in Dindi Mandal developed pains on Monday morning and was shifted to the hospital. As there were no doctors available at the time, a nurse provided her medicine. A few minutes later, she collapsed in the washroom and was declared dead.

Alleging medical negligence, family members of Samatha vandalised the hospital furniture and demanded action against the management. The police reached the spot and consoled the victim's family.

Last week, a woman gave birth to a baby inside an ambulance while on her way to the hospital in Medipally. However, the ambulance pilot and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) helped the woman to deliver the baby.

In a similar case, a woman delivered a baby on road in Suryapet due to the non-availability of 108 emergency services and any other vehicles. Later, the police came to their help and shifted the woman and the baby to a hospital.