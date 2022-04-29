Pregnant woman molested during surgery, male nurse suspended

Kothagudem: In an unfortunate incident, a pregnant woman was allegedly molested by a male nurse. The incident took place at Government Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam. According to the sources, 60-year-old Lal Khan, a Male Nursing Orderly (MNO) is believed to have attended the duty in the hospital in an inebriated state and allegedly molested a pregnant woman during the operation on April 27. However, the incident came to light lately following which the hospital officials suspended him. It is said that the woman who is an auxiliary nursing midwife is from the same hospital but was undergoing cesarean section surgery during the incident.

The doctors who were performing the operation observed Lal Khan's heinous act and later reported the same to higher officials of the hospital. A case was also registered against the accused with the Hospital Medical superintendent Dr M Ramakrishna on the same day.

Responding to the incident and as per the instruction of Collector Anudeep Durishetty, District Coordinator of Hsopital Services (DCHS) visited the hospital and enquired about the incident on Friday. Addressing the media, Dr Mukkanteshwar (DCHS) said that the after a thorough enquiry with the staff, the accused was suspended from services based on the report submitted by the hospital superintendent and the evidence provided by the operation theatre staff.

He added that a detailed inquiry into the incident would be carried out and the report would be submitted to the Collector for further action. In addition to this, a complaint with the local police would be made against the accused, he added.

Meanwhile the activists of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) staged dharna at the Area Hospital demanding stringent action against the accused. They demanded strict steps to prevent such incidents in future.

It was reported that some of the staff at the hospital tried to cover-up the incident and warned the victim not to open up about the incident. It is said that similar incidents were said to have taken place at the hospital earlier as well.