Preps begin for Godavari Pusharulu in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The district administration has geared up for the Godavari Pushkarulu in the temple town in 2027.

While holding a meeting with officials and MLAs and other public representatives in this regard here on Friday, district Collector Ankit directed to construct and renovate ghats on the banks of the Godavari River with high quality standards ensuring they withstand floods and serve devotees for many years.

The meeting was attended by Pinapaka MLA Payam Venkateswarlu, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao, ITDA Project Officer B. Rahul and Sub-Collector Mrunal Shresta and officials from various departments.

During the meeting, the MLAs suggested construction of a new ghat at Subbampeta between Wazeedu and Venkatapuram and development of ghats at Mallepalli village. They also proposed restoration of ancient temples in the area, noting that devotees visiting for the Pushkaralu are likely to visit these shrines as well.

The Collector also directed departments to prepare detailed reports for the proposed works. In addition to ghat construction, road repairs and new road works will be taken up to facilitate smooth movement of pilgrims. Proposals will also be sent to the government for construction of a new ghat near the Sarapaka bridge. The district administration will ensure sanitation arrangements and decorative lighting along all major routes leading to Bhadrachalam town, the Collector said. Officials also inspected the dumping yard near the river embankment and decided to prevent throwing of waste there following requests from residents of Sundarayya Nagar and Mudiraj Bazar. Penalties will be imposed on violators.

Later, the officials inspected Mithila Stadium, where the annual Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple is held, and reviewed arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the event without inconvenience to devotees and VIPs.

Officials from irrigation, roads and buildings, and revenue departments were present at the meeting.