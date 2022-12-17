President Droupadi Murmu's southern sojourn from Dec 26

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will be spending a good part of her time visiting important temples in Telangana like Ramappa temple in Warangal, Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam and Yadadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple during her five-day maiden southern sojourn starting from December 26.

The state administration has been taking all necessary measures to see that the Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bollaram in Secunderabad was ready by that time. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday held a coordination meeting with the officials and heads of various departments and directed them to ensure that all arrangements were in place well ahead of time.

He directed the GHMC Commissioner and Cantonment Board CEO to take up road repair works and barricading so that no inconvenience was caused to the common man and also to ensure that there were no traffic hurdles for the movement of President's convoy when she would attend various functions in the city.

The Police department has been asked to make special security arrangements and the Electricity department has been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply.



It may be mentioned here that the issue of snakes at the Rashtrapati Nilayam has been a regular feature.

Hence all measures are being taken to see that the snake catchers are deployed to make sure that the entire area is free from snakes.

The President will also participate in several local programmes which include the unveiling of the plaque of 'Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan' campaign to mark the sesquicentennial celebrations of Sri Ramachandraji Maharaj of Fatehpur organized by Sri Ramchandra Mission at Kana Shanti Vanam in Ranga Reddy district.

The President would again be visiting Hyderabad on January 25 to inaugurate the 150 birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramachandraji Maharaj to be held from January 25 to February 3 at Kana Shanti Vanam.