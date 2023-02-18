President, PM lead galaxy of netas to greet KCR on his birthday

Hyderabad: President of India, Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several leaders who extended birthday greetings to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on account of his 69th birthday.

The President spoke to KCR on phone and wished the latter be blessed with a long healthy and peaceful life. Modi took to twitter to greet the BRS chief on his birthday " Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu, I pray for his long life and good health". Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wished CM KCR on twitter handle.

Similarly, Chief Ministers from different States also greeted Chandrashekar Rao. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tweeted: "Heartiest birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister thiru K Chandrashekar Rao. Wishing you a long and healthy life in service of the people of Telangana and in fighting divisive politics." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his wishes by tweeting in Telugu. He prayed for the long and healthy life of the Telangana Chief Minister.

Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma tweeted: "Warm birthday wishes to Chief Minister of Telangana Shri K Chandrashekar Rao ji. May maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless him with good health and a long life." Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shripad Y Naik and Raosaheb Patil Danve were also among those who wished him.

As part of birthday celebrations, Telangana State Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav conducted cake cutting programme in the city attended by Assembly Speaker P Sriniavas Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhendar Reddy , Home minister Mahmood Ali and others also participated.

In a minor incident, TRS MLA from Amberpet K Venkatesh was injured when the balloons caught fire at the birthday celebrations held in Kachiguda. Some of the BRS workers also received minor injuries. BRS MLC K Kavitha performed special pujas at Balkampet temple. At midnight, she also participated in the celebrations at LB stadium along with sports persons.