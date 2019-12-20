President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn

President Ramnath Kovind on Friday arrived in Hyderabad for winter sojourn. He will be staying at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Bollarm till December 28.

During his winter vacation, the president will also visit Chennai, Puducherry and Tiruvananthapuram from 23-26th December and will return to Hyderabad to continue the stay till December 28. Ramnath Kovind will leave for Delhi around 3.15 pm on December 28 from Hakimpet airport.

State chief secretary SK Joshi has made arrangements for the president's visit and directed the officials of all the departments to be on high alert during the president's stay in Hyderabad.