President’s rule is only solution: Harish

Siddipet: Former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that he has forgotten his promises and failed in welfare schemes, while also encouraging violence in the State. He questioned whether there would be room for peace and security in the State if the Home Minister and CM himself promotes violence. Rao demanded that if the culture of attacks does not change, the Centre should intervene and implement President’s rule to protect peace and security in the State. Rao spoke with the media at his Siddipet constituency camp office.

Rao accused Congress goons of attacking not just the homes of Kausik Reddy and Allu Arjun, but also the offices of BRS and BJP, creating a terrifying atmosphere. He pointed out that the State's crime rate has increased by 23%, and religious conflicts have also escalated. He called for a review of violent political activities and attacks by the Home Ministry. He criticised the CM for not condemning any attacks. He questioned whether the Congress has honoured any of its promises, from Revanth Reddy to Rahul Gandhi.

Rao accused the government of ruining farmers and shamelessly encouraging celebrations. He urged people to confront Congress leaders and MLAs when they visit villages, especially when they fail to fulfil their promises. He emphasised that Congress leaders should be questioned if they come to villages and must deliver on promises such as providing 15 units per acre to farmers. He criticized Revanth Reddy for not providing adequate support for even one crop, despite promising support for three crops.

He noted that tenant farmers are not receiving any support, and that promises made before elections are being ignored. He demanded that the farmer welfare scheme be extended to labourers, especially the one crore workers involved in manual labour. He claimed that the government's actions have benefited landowners while harming landless people.