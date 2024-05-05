Presiding officers prepare for polls

Wanaparthy : Tejas Nanda Lal Pawar, District Election Officer presided over the one-day training programme held on Saturday for Assistant Presiding Officers (Pos), focusing on election management and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The training session, attended by 360 participants per classroom, included discussions on handling potential issues with EVMs and form submissions. “No mistake can be made on polling day, whether knowingly or unknowingly,” said the DEO.

During the programme, he , along with Additional Collector Sanchit Gangwar, highlighted the responsibilities of POs and Assistant Pos and the importance of conducting elections peacefully. They advised strict adherence to duties and prompt reporting of any difficulties to sectoral officials for assistance.

The session was supported by master trainers working closely with the district collector to ensure the readiness of election personnel. Further training for an additional 367 Presiding and Assistant Presiding Officers is scheduled for May 6.