Preventing water scarcity for farmers need of the hour: MLA

Hanumakonda: “The responsibility of protecting lakes, ponds, and canals in the Wardhannapet constituency lies with government officials,” said Wardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju.

On Monday, the MLA held a review meeting with officials from the Irrigation Department at the in Hanumakonda during which he advised officials to take necessary measures to prevent water scarcity for farmers during the monsoon season. He also instructed them to take strict action against real estate developers attempting to encroach on land related to canals within the Warangal Municipal Corporation limits.

The MLA emphasised that lakes and ponds should be filled with rainwater during the monsoon to benefit farmers and the general public without causing any inconvenience. He urged the Irrigation Department to ensure this.

If there are any pending issues, he assured that if brought to his attention, he would escalate them to the concerned minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and work to secure the necessary funds. He requested the officials not to show negligence and to start implementing solutions immediately to prevent difficulties for farmers and citizens.

Irrigation SE Venkateswarlu, along with Executive Engineers (EEs), Deputy Engineers (DEs), Assistant Engineers (AEs), public representatives, and members of the Congress party were present at the event.