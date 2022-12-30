Prez Murmu visits Yadadri temple, takes part in special pooja

Yadadri-Bhongir: President Droupadi Murmu visited Yadadri and participated in a special pooja at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple.

On her arrival at the temple, the temple priests welcomed her with Purna Khumbam amid chants of veda manthras. She also participated in Sankalpam and Swarna Pushparchana, which was performed by the temple priests at presiding deity of Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy. President of India's daughter Itishree Murmu also arrived at Yadadri along with her.

She also examined the developed main temple for a couple of minutes.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister for Endowments A Indrakaran Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Tribal Welfare minister Sathyavathi Rathode and the temple Executive Officer (EO) were among those who welcomed the President of India on her arrival to Yadadri.

A special helipad was set up at Yagasthalam down the hillshine for the purpose of visit of President of India. Along with Tamilisai Soundararajan, the President of India arrived at Yadadri by helicopter of the Indian Air Force at 9.25 am. After visiting Yadadri temple, she left for Hyderabad in the helicopter at 10.30 am.