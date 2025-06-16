  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Prez, PM Modi and Amit Shah greet Kishan Reddy on his birthday

Prez, PM Modi and Amit Shah greet Kishan Reddy on his birthday
x
Highlights

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as...

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as several ministers, governors, and chief ministers who wished him on his birthday.

On Sunday, PM Modi took to social media platform X to extend his greetings, stating, “Birthday greetings to Shri Kishan Reddy Garu. A grassroots leader, he is at the forefront of strengthening the coal and mines sector, which is essential for building a self-reliant India. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

In response, Kishan Reddy thanked Modi for the wishes, saying on X, “I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve Maa Bharati under your visionary leadership, as we work together towards the goal of building a strong and AtmaNirbhar Bharat.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick