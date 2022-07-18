Prez polls: CM KCR casts his vote

Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday casted his vote for President poll in Telangana Assembly.

Earlier, as many as 110 Telangana MLAs have voted in the election of the President of India till 1 pm, which is underway in the Assembly on Monday.

The polling started at 10 am and the first MLA to cast has vote was IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Later, other MLAs of TRS, BJP, Congress and AIMIM also voted. The TRS MLAs came in three buses to the Assembly premises. They had a round of mock polling in the Telangana Bhavan.

The YSRCP MLA Maheedhar Reddy also utilised his franchise. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and few other MLAs will be voting later in the day.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar would be voting after 4 pm. Kamalakar was tested positive for corona and as per the EC rules the positive patients should vote after 4 pm.