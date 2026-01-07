Modi’s PRAGATI push puts AIIMS Bibinagar on fast track

Hyderabad: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), AIIMS Bibinagar, PMSSY project, PRAGATI monitoring, Healthcare infrastructure Telangana, Super-specialty medical education, being established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), has recorded remarkable progress. Thanks to the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the PRAGATI mechanism. The project, located in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, commenced on July 7, 2022, and has achieved 85.97% physical progress as of December 1, 2025, keeping it firmly on track for completion by June 30, 2026.

The pace of execution of the project picked up from a modest 8.6% in FY 2022–23 to nearly 86% by FY 2025–26. This rapid advancement reflects strong implementation momentum, effective monitoring, and the impact of high-level coordination under PRAGATI.

The turning point came on June 28, 2023, when the Prime Minister reviewed the project under PRAGATI. At that time, physical progress stood at 29%. Following the review, expedited decision-making and close monitoring pushed progress to 57% by the end of FY 2023–24. The review also resolved several critical bottlenecks that had stalled the project.

One of the most pressing issues was the provision of a permanent High Tension (HT) power supply. Several buildings nearing completion required energisation to become functional. Acting on the Prime Minister’s directions, the Telangana Government sanctioned Rs 17.92 crore on July 20, 2023, to the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited. This cleared the way for permanent HT supply. Works from the main substation to the project substation were completed, and the final connection was provided on May 27, 2025. Today, AIIMS Bibinagar has a permanent electricity connection, ensuring uninterrupted power for its operations.

Another major hurdle was the water supply. AIIMS Bibinagar required 1,243 KLD of water from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The PRAGATI review prompted the State Government to release pending statutory dues of Rs 6.95 crore on July 20, 2023. Sustained monitoring ensured that the permanent water supply was commissioned by May 27, 2025.

Additionally, the State Government sanctioned Rs 72.63 lakh for shifting 11KV transmission lines along the front boundary of AIIMS Bibinagar. This enabled completion of the boundary wall, further securing the campus. These resolutions underscore the effectiveness of PRAGATI in removing bottlenecks and ensuring timely coordination between departments.

AIIMS Bibinagar is fully funded by the Central Government, ensuring long-term sustainability. Once operational, the institute will provide super-specialty healthcare, strengthen tertiary medical services, and support primary and secondary healthcare facilities under the National Health Mission. It will also serve as a hub for medical education, offering MBBS, MD, DM, MCh, B Sc and M Sc Nursing and allied health courses in Laboratory Sciences, Radiology, and Operating Theatre Technology.

The institution is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs across faculty and non-faculty positions. Indirect employment will also rise through housing, retail, transport, canteens and other local services. The construction phase itself has already contributed to local livelihoods by engaging skilled and semi-skilled labour.

The intervention by the Prime Minister through PRAGATI has ensured that this flagship institution will soon deliver long-term health, education and economic benefits to Telangana and neighbouring regions.