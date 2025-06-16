Pride India Awards Hosts Indian Icon Awards 2025 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a grand celebration held at The Park, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, the prestigious Indian Icon Awards 2025, organized by Pride India Awards, honoured individuals and organizations making significant contributions across various sectors of Indian society. The award ceremony spotlighted excellence in entrepreneurship, education, healthcare pioneers, and cultural leaders.

The awards ceremony was graced by , South Indian Actress Kavya Thapar, Nari Puraskar Awardee K. Radha Devi and Dr. Vasudev V.N., eminent geologist and founder of Sacred Trust. These distinguished guests presented the awards and felicitated the honorees for their outstanding achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavya Thapar expressed her admiration for the event, saying, “It’s an absolute honour to be a part of India Icon Awards 2025. Recognizing individuals who are changing lives, industries, and communities with their passion and purpose is something I deeply admire. I’m thrilled to celebrate these inspiring stories tonight.”

Vinaykumar Narayanaswamy, Founder of Pride India Awards, reflected on the journey of the initiative: “When we launched the India Icon Awards, our dream was to build a platform that uplifts and honours India's unsung heroes—those who transform lives without seeking the spotlight. Over the years, this initiative has evolved into a national celebration of purpose-driven leadership and real stories of change and its grand celebration of talent, leadership and innovation. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every guest, nominee, and winner who has made this journey extraordinary. Hyderabad 2025 will be our most memorable edition yet.