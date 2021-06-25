Prime Minister Narendra Modi suspends release of MP funds

Nizamabad: MP Dharmapuri Arvind said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stopped MP LAD funds due to financial difficulties caused due to the Pandemic.

MP Dharmapuri Arvind visited the Nizamabad district Armor Assembly constituency segment on Thursday and held a meeting on village development with villagers and officials at Velmal village in Nandipet Mandal, a village adopted by the MP.

He said BJP MPs had asked Narendra Modi to stop giving them MP funds with the intention of protecting the country. MP Arvind said Rs 20 lakh crore has been sanctioned for development works in Velmal village and the villagers should use it in all possible ways.

Army jawan Kalyan Rao, who was recently killed in Venkatapur village in MaClure Mandal, visited Suresh's family in Dharpally village and MP Arvind visited Suresh's family and provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000.

Armor BJP constituency in-charge Vinay Kumar Reddy was present on the occasion. District President Baswa Narsaya. District BJP senior leaders Palle Ganga Reddy. BJP floor leader Sucharita Reddy. Village Sarpanch and MPTC ward members participated in the meeting.