Private hospital in Hyderabad charges Rs 12 lakh for patient who died of coronavirus

A private hospital in Secunderabad has charged Rs 12 lakh for a patient who infected with the coronavirus. However, two weeks after treatment, he succumbed to the virus on Tuesday morning.

Getting into details, a 28-year-old man from Yadradri district visited a private hospital in Secunderabad on June 23 with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. The staff conducted the coronavirus tests on June 24 and reports turned negative. However, he was put under isolation and tested positive after two days.

On Tuesday, the health condition of the patient worsened and succumbed to the virus. So far, the family of the patients paid Rs 6.50 lakh for the treatment as against the total bill Rs 12 lakh. The hospital asked to pay the total bill and refused to hand over the body of the patient.

The family members staged a protest after the hospital management demanded to pay the full amount. Meanwhile, the patient's kin alleged that they have paid the amount by selling the agricultural land and has no amount left with them to complete the payment. Hours after the protest, the hospital agreed to hand over the body to his family members.