Private travel bus overturns and catches fire in Jogulamba Gadwal district, one dead

The accident took place late at night in Jogulamba Gadwal district near Tenth Police Battalion Beachupally where a private travel bus traveling from Hyderabad to Chittoor overturned and caught fire.

The accident took place late at night in Jogulamba Gadwal district near Tenth Police Battalion Beachupally where a private travel bus traveling from Hyderabad to Chittoor overturned and caught fire leaving a female passenger burnt alive in the incident.

The Volvo bus estimated to be carrying around 40-50 passengers was traveling from Hyderabad to Chittoor crossed the Beechupally before the accident occurred near Tenth Battalion of Itikyala Mandal, Allampur Constituency. During the sequence of events, the bus caught fire once. Thankfully, more than 30 passengers were able to escape safely.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) staff and the police promptly arrived at the scene and successfully saved the passengers from danger, with 30 individuals being safely evacuated. However, while attempting to rescue a woman, the NHAI patrol staff reported that she died in the bus because her hand was trapped and she couldn't escape. Some passengers who survived the accident sustained minor injuries, but two individuals are in critical condition.

