Priyanka Gandhi participates in Yuva Sangharshana meeting, assures youth of all support

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who participated in Yuva Sangharshana meeting in Saroornagar on Monday said that Telangana is not soil it is mother for the people. Priyanka Gandhi who started her speech said that Telangana movement was happened for water, funds and appointments. Stating that many youth sacrificed their lives for Telangana, she said that her family also made many sacrifices and opined that she know what that pain is.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the decision to give Telangana was not so easy and stated that they gave Telangana as per the wishes of the people. She said that Emeven after 9 years since Sonia gave Telangana, people's aspirations have not been fulfilled. Taking a dig at BRS, she accused BRS government of acting like a dictatorship. Priyanka said that after the formation of Telangana, 8,000 farmers committed suicide.

As part of declaration, Priyanka Gandhi assured that they would give Rs. 4000 unemployment benefit and fill 2 lakh jobs and 10 lakh loan to all eligible within a year after coming to power. She expressed concern that millions of unemployed people are struggling for jobs. On the other hand, she criticised that examination papers are being leaked and no action has been taken against the paper leak.