Priyanka Gandhi to set TPCC in order

Hyderabad: The AICC, which has turned its attention on Telangana, has decided to give the responsibility of monitoring the activities of TPCC to Priyanka Gandhi. After stamping internal dissensions, she will give them a roadmap on strengthening to brace for the Assembly elections.

Sources from Delhi told Hans India that Priyanka has held the first round of meetings with some senior leaders and reviewed the party performance and group politics in the backdrop of some complaints the AICC had received against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. She is also learnt to have questioned Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy about the reasons for his repeated controversial statements against Revanth. She wanted to know whether it would not have a negative impact at the ground level.

Priyanka Gandhi will hold a one-on-one meet with every senior leader before visiting Hyderabad. She will also meet all the senior leaders who are unhappy with Revanth's leadership and will ask them to strengthen the party so that it can effectively face the elections. In return, she would assure them of important positions in the party. The party high command is planning to constitute new committees by July this year, she told them. She told them that she would attend the public meeting at Saroornagar Stadium in the city on May 4 or 5. This would be followed by touring districts.

She is said to have indicated that during her district tours, she would devote more time in meeting the targeted sections and know the ground situation. She will also visit some Congress activists' houses and discuss the performance of the local leaders and prepare a progress report on their performance based on which changes in poll strategies would be made if necessary.