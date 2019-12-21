Probationary IPS officers visit city Police Commissionerate

Hyderabad: Eleven probationary IPS officers, including three women officers, from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy visited the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate on Friday.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has interacted with the officers and briefed them about technology initiatives being taken up by the city police.

Also, he explained them about bandobast during important occasions and functioning of the 17 vertical systems.

Later, the officers also visited the Command and Control Centre (CCC), Video Enhancement Unit and the Narayanaguda Police Station.

The CP presented mementos and law books to the probationary officers.