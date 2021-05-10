Probe Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy's business: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao demanded an enquiry into Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy's businesses and his association with former Health Minister Etela Rajender's land grabbing and illegally occupied assigned lands of poor Dalits and backward classes.

In a statement here on Sunday, he alleged that it's a known fact that MP Ranjit Reddy is a partner of Etela Rajender for a long time and has been closely associated with all his dealings.

"There are mainstream media reports today of possible wrong-doing of Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy in connivance with Etela Rajender, who is now facing multiple charges of land grabbing, occupying assigned lands of the poor and even criminal conspiracy," he added.

BJP demands that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao should constitute a high-level enquiry commission with a sitting High Court judge on all those ministers and MLA's in his government and party, who are facing serious allegations of corruption, encroachment, violation of land regulations and land grabbing.