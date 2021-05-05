Problems galore 18+ over vaccination

Hyderabad: Registrations for the third phase of Covid-19 vaccinations, which has been opened for 18-year-old and above, is facing problems in terms of non-availability of vaccines and technical glitches in the CoWin and Arogya Setu app through which the beneficiaries are supposed to register.

Initially when lakhs across the country tried to access the portal a few days back, the servers crashed and most of them were greeted with error messages.

One's who got through the first few steps of registration hit a wall when the OTP (one time password), which is crucial to verifying the details that they enter, never arrived. Those who succeeded in completing the procedure to register have not been allotted any centre nor any slot was given to them.

Now, complaints are coming that after confirming the booking for vaccination the CoWin app was showing that they have been vaccinated.

Avinash Rao, a Hyderabad-based techie, had booked vaccination on Arogya Setu app under the 18 plus category. CoWin sent him a message confirming that his vaccination has been completed though it was not administered to him. He said that he got a booking for vaccination at PHC MalkajgiriCVC1.

But they refused to vaccinate him on the grounds that he was below 45 years of age. But according to him another PHC in the same district had administered a vaccine to a girl who stays in his neighbourhood though she was below 45.