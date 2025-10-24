  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Prof Amita Aggarwal takes charge as AIIMS Bibinagar ED

Prof Amita Aggarwal takes charge as AIIMS Bibinagar ED
x
Highlights

Bibinagar: Professor Amita Aggarwal assumed charge as Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad, on Thursday. The faculty and staff of the...

Bibinagar: Professor Amita Aggarwal assumed charge as Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad, on Thursday. The faculty and staff of the institute extended welcome to her and expressed confidence that her leadership would accelerate the institute’s development.

In her interaction with the faculty, Prof Aggarwal articulated her commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork, innovation, and institutional growth. She announced that she would visit every department to gain first-hand insight into their ongoing activities and requirements, and to chart a strategic roadmap for cohesive progress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick