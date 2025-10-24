Live
- Ponnam Prabhakar condoles the deaths in Kurnool bus tragedy
- Strong Q2 growth, GST reforms to help India’s growth expand at 6.6 pc this year: IMF
- Chennai Urologist Warns Against Excess Salt Intake: Simple Dietary Tweaks Can Safeguard Kidney Health
- PM Modi express shock over Kurnool bus tragedy, announces ex-gratia
- Piyush Pandey, Iconic Indian Advertising Visionary And Ogilvy India Leader, Passes Away At 70
- Deal momentum gains pace in consumer, retail sectors
- Ethanol imbalance: 350 distilleries stare at uncertain future
- FTCCI, TG govt team up for tourism boost
- Supply water to Beluguppa and Seerpi tanks from Jeedipalli reservoir: Keshav
- Indian economy may grow 6.7-6.9% in FY26: Deloitte
Prof Amita Aggarwal takes charge as AIIMS Bibinagar ED
Highlights
Bibinagar: Professor Amita Aggarwal assumed charge as Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad, on Thursday. The faculty and staff of the...
Bibinagar: Professor Amita Aggarwal assumed charge as Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad, on Thursday. The faculty and staff of the institute extended welcome to her and expressed confidence that her leadership would accelerate the institute’s development.
In her interaction with the faculty, Prof Aggarwal articulated her commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork, innovation, and institutional growth. She announced that she would visit every department to gain first-hand insight into their ongoing activities and requirements, and to chart a strategic roadmap for cohesive progress.
Next Story