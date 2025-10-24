Prof Amita Aggarwal takes charge as AIIMS Bibinagar ED

Bibinagar: Professor Amita Aggarwal assumed charge as Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad, on Thursday. The faculty and staff of the institute extended welcome to her and expressed confidence that her leadership would accelerate the institute’s development.

In her interaction with the faculty, Prof Aggarwal articulated her commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork, innovation, and institutional growth. She announced that she would visit every department to gain first-hand insight into their ongoing activities and requirements, and to chart a strategic roadmap for cohesive progress.