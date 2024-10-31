Prof G Naresh Reddy appointed new Registrar of OU

Hyderabad: Takin over from his predecessor, Professor P Laxminarayana, Professor G Naresh Reddy from the department of commerce at Osmania University has been appointed as the new registrar of the university.

According to OU officials, in a related move, Professor S Jithender Kumar Naik from the department of zoology has assumed the role of Officer on Special Duty (OSD), succeeding Professor B Reddiya Naik.

Professor G Naresh Reddy is currently serving as the member secretary of TGSET and holds the position of vice principal at the University College of Commerce and Business Management. Professor S Jithender Kumar Naik is a senior professor in the department of zoology at the University College of Science, said senior officer, OU.