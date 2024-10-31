  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Prof G Naresh Reddy appointed new Registrar of OU

Osmania University
x

Osmania University

Highlights

Takin over from his predecessor, Professor P Laxminarayana, Professor G Naresh Reddy from the department of commerce at Osmania University has been appointed as the new registrar of the university.

Hyderabad: Takin over from his predecessor, Professor P Laxminarayana, Professor G Naresh Reddy from the department of commerce at Osmania University has been appointed as the new registrar of the university.

According to OU officials, in a related move, Professor S Jithender Kumar Naik from the department of zoology has assumed the role of Officer on Special Duty (OSD), succeeding Professor B Reddiya Naik.

Professor G Naresh Reddy is currently serving as the member secretary of TGSET and holds the position of vice principal at the University College of Commerce and Business Management. Professor S Jithender Kumar Naik is a senior professor in the department of zoology at the University College of Science, said senior officer, OU.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick