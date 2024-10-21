Prof Kodandaram criticises KCR

Nizamabad: Professor Kodandaram, MLC and Chairman of the State JAC, criticised KCR for claiming that the formation of Telangana was solely due to his efforts. Speaking at a felicitation event at the TNGO Bhavan, Kodandaram emphasised that the state was achieved through the collective struggle and sacrifices of millions.

He accused KCR of distorting the history of the movement for his political gain and expressed concern over the disrespect and injustice faced by Telangana activists under KCR’s rule.

Kodandaram also alleged that the BRS government, during its decade in power, misused valuable government lands for party office constructions, including the Telangana Bhavan in Nizamabad. He thanked the JAC members for organising the felicitation event and highlighted the need for continued vigilance against such misuse of power.