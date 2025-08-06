Prof. Kothapalli Jayashankar’s Birth Anniversary Observed with Reverence at Jogulamba Gadwal Police Headquarters

Gadwal: The birth anniversary of (Acharya) Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar, the visionary leader who voiced the aspirations of the Telangana people and dedicated his life for the cause of a separate Telangana state, was solemnly observed today at the District Police Headquarters in Jogulamba Gadwal.

Speaking on the occasion, Armed Forces Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narender Rao hailed Prof. Jayashankar as a great intellectual and statesman who became the ideological backbone of the Telangana movement. He stated that Jayashankar was a tireless crusader who brought global attention to the need for Telangana statehood and became a symbol of inspiration for generations.

As per the instructions of District Superintendent of Police (SP) SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, the Armed Forces DSP Narender Rao garlanded the portrait of Prof. Jayashankar and offered heartfelt floral tributes on behalf of the police department.

Later, police officers and staff joined in paying their respects by placing flowers before the portrait of the late leader.

In his address, the DSP further elaborated on the significant role played by Prof. Jayashankar in various Telangana movements — from the 1969 agitation to the ‘Idli Sambar Go Back’ campaign, the Non-Mulkhi Movement, and the later phase of the Telangana agitation. He highlighted how Prof. Jayashankar used public forums and speeches across the country to expose the injustices faced by Telangana, igniting public consciousness and giving direction to the struggle for statehood.

The DSP added that Prof. Jayashankar’s unwavering commitment for over six decades made him the ideological architect of Telangana and that his life and ideals continue to inspire today’s youth to work with purpose and dedication.

The commemorative event was attended by:

Office AO Satish Kumar

Control Room Inspector Sampath

RI Venkatesh

Sub-Inspectors Sukur, Tejeshwini, and Swathi

Officers from DPO Sections, IT, DCRB, and SB Wings,

And other police personnel from various departments.