Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar's Path is Worth Emulating: District Collector B..M. Santhosh

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santhosh stated that the path shown by Telangana ideologue Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar is worth emulating by all. He emphasized walking in the footsteps of Professor Jayashankar.

On Tuesday, the District Collector participated as the chief guest at the birth anniversary celebrations of Professor Jayashankar, organized by the BC Welfare Department in the premises of the Integrated District Offices Complex. On this occasion, he paid tribute by garlanding Professor Jayashankar’s portrait.

The District Collector lauded Professor Jayashankar as a great individual who dedicated his entire life to the realization of a separate Telangana state. He mentioned that Professor Jayashankar authored several books on the necessity of forming a separate Telangana state. The government is commemorating Jayashankar's birth anniversary on August 6th to honor his sacrifices.

The District Collector suggested that everyone take inspiration from his life and thoughts. He urged government employees to ensure that welfare development programs reach the eligible poor sections with integrity.

The event was attended by ZP CEO Kanthamma, AO Veerabhadrappa, SC Corporation ED Ramesh Babu, BC Welfare Department in-charge officer Saroj, district officials, and Collectorate staff.