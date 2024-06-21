Progress of State possible only with women empowerment says Seethakka

Hyderabad : Statingth at the Mahila Shakti programme was being implemented to further strengthen women self help groups, Panchayat Raj minister Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Thursday said that the progress of Telangana was possible only with the development of women.

The Panchayat Raj Minister had a review meeting with officials on the preparation of state-level action plan for Women Empowerment with District DRDO and Additional DRDO at Telangana Rural Development Corporation in Rajendranagar. On this occasion, emphasis was placed on women's empowerment in public governance. She said that women's associations are being encouraged in businesses that were in demand. The business model should be suited to the realities of the field, the needs of the people and the availability of resources. If you do business based on locally available items, you can achieve miracles, said Seethakka.

The minister informed that loan facilities were being provided to women's groups to set up Aadhaar centres, Mee Seva centres, poultry, dairy businesses, canteens and start-up companies. She ordered the officials to take care to ensure that the taste and cleanliness of the newly opened Mahila Shakti canteens were good. It was suggested to set up women's canteens in tourist centers, government offices, along national highways and in busy areas. She expressed concern that people were afraid to eat outside food due to fear of adulteration. Milk is also being adulterated. That is why authorities and women's groups have called for a war against adulterated goods, she added.

Minister Seethakka congratulated the DRDOs who brought good name to the government by providing school uniforms to the government school students on time.