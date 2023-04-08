Prohibitory orders in Gadwal district

Gadwal: Superintendent of Police Shrujana stated here on Friday that prohibitory orders have been clamped in the district till May 6 to maintain law and order, under the provisions of Rule 30 of the Indian Police Act,1861.

She stated that during the ban orders public meetings and rallies should not be organised without prior permission of SP or SP-level officer.

The SP also prohibited carrying of explosives, weapons, sticks in public places and roads. She prohibited behavior which disturbs public peace and harmony by forming groups.

Shrujana stated that issuing messages through loud speakers and DJs, besides use of public addressing system or horns by any organisation for vehicles is also banned.

"Any person violating the prohibitory orders will be liable for punishment under the Police Act 1861. On duty police officers, military personnel, home guards and funeral processions having prior permission will be exempted.