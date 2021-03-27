Telangana State has emerged number one in per capita income, per capita power consumption and also in agriculture production.

Chief Minister KCR said that because of the efforts of the government in the irrigation sector, the cultivated area in Telangana is likely to be around 1.25 crore acres once all the projects get completed.

He said that during the last financial year 55 per cent of the good grains were from Telangana and this was said by the Food Corporation of India. "Telangana is the only State in which 100 per cent drinking water is being provided. Our dream is to have a 'magani' of one crore acres... but this is reaching to 1.25 crore acres," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana achieved 17.73 per cent growth in agriculture in the country. Food grains worth about Rs 1 lakh crore were produced in a year in the State. The FCI certified that 55 per cent of the food grains came from Telangana. He said that Telangana registered growth in different aspects. The Telangana State is number one in per capita income, percapita power consumption and also in agriculture production.

KCR said that loans never increased the limits in Telangana and these were taken based on the GSDP. He asked opposition party leaders not to terrorise the people with their lies. He said that Dharani portal would show the way to the country. The total land in the state was 2.77 crore acres and the details pertaining to 1.5 crore acres has been uploaded in Dharani. Already 3.5 lakh registrations were also completed. He said that the land records will not be tampered. The government would complete the survey of the lands and provide latitude and longitudes to the properties. There will be three options one is sale and purchase, second is hereditary transfer and third is gift.

Responding to the Rayalaseema project by the Andhra Pradesh government, Rao said that they would fight even if a single drop of Telangana is taken. If needed, the government would take all the MLAs to New Delhi and stage a protest. "I have told the Andhra Pradesh government that there is less water in Krishna and let us take water from Godavari.

Telangana is not like others... Telangana is autonomous, we will never forego our rights," said Rao stating that the project was already stayed by the green tribunal. He said that the government was taking all the measures on Rayalaseema Lift and RDS. Regarding the unemployed dole, the chief minister said that the government could not implement the scheme because of corona. The government is in the process of defining who unemployment is and also getting information from other states on how to move forward, said the chief minister.