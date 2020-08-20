Projects, tanks brimming with water in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Sri Ram Sagar Project has been receiving heavy floodwater with the continuous rains in the catchment area of Godavari River and its tributaries in Maharashtra and triggering threat to Nandipet, Kandakurthi, Ranjal, Navipet and other riverside areas.



The water storage level of major reservoir SRSP and Nizam Sagar projects was low till August 15. Heavy inflow from Maharashtra catchment areas of Godavari due to continuous rains in the upstream since last Tuesday has raised water storage in these two projects.

97 tanks in Kamareddy and 257 tanks in Nizamabad district were full of water. Nizam Sagar project water level is 1380.08 ft against the highest level of 1405.00 ft. The project capacity is 1.306 TMC against the total capacity of 17.802 TMC till 6 am on Thursday. The project had received a total inflow of 537. 89 cusecs from June 1 to August 20. The water level of Kalyani project is 408.90 TMC against 409.50 TMC on Thursday. Total outflow was 190 cusecs. Singitham Reservoir water level is 416.550 TMC / 416.550 TMC.

At present SRSP water level is 1085.1 feet against the maximum water level of 1091 feet. Maximum water capacity is 90 TMCs and on Thursday morning, there was 67.154 TMCs and the outflow was 863.