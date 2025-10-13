Prominent BRS Leaders from Alampur Join Congress Under the Leadership of Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar

Gadwal: In a significant political development in the Alampur constituency, several senior leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) joined the Congress Party today, signaling a major shift in local political equations.

At a special meeting held at the Hyderabad residence of AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, the leaders formally joined the Congress Party. Dr. Sampath Kumar personally welcomed them into the party by draping them with the traditional Congress kanduva (scarf).

Among those who joined the Congress are prominent BRS figures such as Bhumpuram Narasimha Reddy, Uppala Tippanna, Kurva Ramesh (former Temple Director), Ranganna Goud Muginupalli (former Sarpanch), Kurva Nagendra, Boya Anjaneyulu, Nagendra, Anji, Dasappa, Timmappa, Kurva Bheemanna, and Kurva Bhemesh, along with several others from Aiza Mandal in the Alampur constituency.

Welcoming the new members, Dr. Sampath Kumar expressed confidence that their entry would strengthen the Congress at the grassroots level and energize the cadre ahead of the upcoming local body elections. He emphasized that the Congress Party is committed to inclusive development and people-centered governance, which has inspired many to join the movement.

The event was attended by Alampur Market Committee Chairman Doddappa, senior Congress leaders Prakash Goud, and State Official Representative Sheikh Shawali Achari, among others.

Party insiders say that the Congress is strategically mobilizing its leadership and expanding its base in the Alampur region with the goal of securing a decisive victory in the forthcoming local body elections.

This development highlights the ongoing realignment of political forces in the constituency, where the Congress Party is steadily gaining momentum following its strong performance in recent state and parliamentary elections.