- Vaibhav Jewellers opens 17th retail store in Amalapuram
- St George School students excel in chess tourney
- Gurugram pvt school teen wins prestigious ‘Diana Award’
- UP to mark Atal Shatabdi Samaroh from today
- Collector inspects Indiramma housing survey
- Court doors always open to suggestion, demand: SC after Punjab says: Pb farmers refuse to talk, SC told
- Asifabad should be on top in CM Cup competitions: Collector
- Supreme Court bats for preservation of India’s ‘sacred groves’
- AP cabinet to meet today, to address key decisions
- Nadda blames Congress
Proposal mooted for ‘Chilukur’ municipality
Hyderabad: In the backdrop of the government’s plans to establish new municipalities, a proposal is being made to establish a new municipality with Moinabad mandal as its headquarters. The proposal suggests that the new municipality be named Chilukur, as it has the highest population and revenue among the surrounding villages.
The new municipality would comprise six villages: Ajeez Nagar, Himayat Nagar, Enkepally, Chilukur, Peddamangalaram, and Suramalgala. District BJP senior leader Gunnala Gopal Reddy has requested that the new municipality be established with Chilukur as its headquarters, considering its high population and revenue.
