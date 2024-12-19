Proposal mooted for ‘Chilukur’ municipality

Hyderabad: In the backdrop of the government’s plans to establish new municipalities, a proposal is being made to establish a new municipality with Moinabad mandal as its headquarters. The proposal suggests that the new municipality be named Chilukur, as it has the highest population and revenue among the surrounding villages.

The new municipality would comprise six villages: Ajeez Nagar, Himayat Nagar, Enkepally, Chilukur, Peddamangalaram, and Suramalgala. District BJP senior leader Gunnala Gopal Reddy has requested that the new municipality be established with Chilukur as its headquarters, considering its high population and revenue.