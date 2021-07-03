Prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad, 2 held

The Panjagutta police on Friday night busted a prostitution racket and arrested two people here on Saturday. They also rescued seven women and sent them to rescue home.

Based on the intelligence report, the police raided a hotel on the Raj Bhavan road in Somajiguda and found organisers carrying out the illegal activity. The police said that the organizers lured the customers by posting advertisements on social media.

The women who were rescued were brought to the city from different states by the organizers. The police arrested the two organizers and are questioning them.