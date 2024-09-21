Protect drying crops

Khammam: Due to the heavy rains on September 1st, the huge holes that fell into the Sagar left canal in the lower part of the Paleru reservoir, due to the negligence of the authorities in providing irrigation water, there is a risk of drying up of crops in 2.5 lakh acres of Ayakattu in Khammam district.

District secretary Telangana Rythu SangamB Rambabu on Friday demanded to government Khammam Sagar canal be immediately filled and the irrigation water released, 25,000 rupees per acre for food crops damaged by heavy rains, 25,000 thousand rupees for commercial crops, and 50,000 rupees per acre for cultivated land eroded by floods and sandbanks.

Farmers staged a dharna at the Collectorate on this occasion in a meeting presided over by Chinta Nippu Chalapathy Rao, District Secretary of Telangana Rythu Sangam Bontu Rambabu said that there were three state cabinet ministers in the district and that the repairs of the drains were not undertaken on time. Ministers are openly expressing their displeasure with the irrigation officials, as a result of which the damage caused to the farmers will not be recovered, they demanded action against the officials who did not start the repair work on time as ordered by the government, they demanded the release of Godavari water for the crops in Wyra and Madhira Sathupalli constituencies in Khammam district, and they demanded the release of Godavari water for the crops in Sagar Ayakattu.

He said that it is not appropriate to make advertisements that mislead the farmers without knowing the difference between the canal and the left canal of Sagar. In Satthupalli Constituency, in the month of June, in the month of Satthupalli, due to the spreading method of rice crop, it is already beyond 90 days and there will be huge loss. He demanded that the repairs be completed immediately and irrigation water should be provided as they are waiting for irrigation water in the dire situation, and the power transformers should be repaired in time and the agricultural electricity should be supplied without any hindrance.

Rythu Sangam district president Madiri Ramesh said that the state government is being careless towards the farmers and said that till date no compensation has been given to the farmers who have lost in the floods.

In this program Telangana Rythu Sangam District Vice Presidents Tatha Bhaskara Rao, Vasireddy Prasad, Daggi Krishna, Ratcha Narisimha Rao, Thallapalli Krishna, Sunkara Sudhakar, Kolleti Upender, Kuchipudi Madhu, Aginala Ramalingeswara Rao, Seelam Satyanarayana Reddy, Nallamotu Mohan Rao, Parupalli Srinath, Kotha Sitaramaiah, Erraboina Govind, Kalyanapu Krishnaiah, Rachabanti Badrinna, and others participated.