Protect rights of girls and children: Judge Shirisha

Mahabubnagar: Expressing concern over lack of awareness on the legal rights of children and women among the society, Shirisha, Junior Civil Judge of Jadcherla Court said that the main cause of violence against girl and women and injustice done to children in the society is because of lack of awareness on the legal rights and laws protecting these vulnerable people.

While speaking at the concluding programme of Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav marking the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru on Sunday, the Junior Civil judge took part in a rally along with the orphan children and later garlanded the statue of Jawaharlal Nehru at Nehru Chowk.

Shirisha said that during the past 40 days under the Jadcherla Court jurisdiction, the officials of the judiciary had conducted various awareness programmes in the villages and enlightened the people on the laws and acts protecting the children and women. "We are seeing lot of sexual harassment against children and violence against the girls and women. Many people in the village are unaware of the laws protecting them. Child marriages and child labour and gender inequalities are mainly because of lack of proper awareness against the laws protecting them. If people know about the laws protecting them then they can come out in the open and fight for their rights," observed the junior civil judge. Later, the Junior Civil Judge distributed biscuits and fruits to the orphan children.

Maheshwar Reddy, M.A Malik Shakeer, Rabotula Srinivas Goud, Senior Lawyers, Hafeez, Vijay Kumarn, Srinivas, Raghuram, Ramchaitanya Sharma lawyers and court staff participated in the programme.