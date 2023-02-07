Protection of 'Sanatana dharma, a necessity'

Hyderabad: State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday did not lose any opportunity to take a dig at the Centre and BRS betenoir BJP while presenting the Budget for the FY 2023-24.

After a frontal attack on the BJP-led government directly, he took potshots s at the BJP and the Centre wherever he found an opportunity in the Budget speech.

Rao, while detailing the Endowments allocations, pointed out that Chief Minister with his devotion and determination, transformed the Yadagiri temple into heaven on earth. This is "considering that protection of Sanatana dharma is a necessity and not a political exigency." He said under the leadership of KCR another marvel was unveiled "before our eyes, the re-construction of Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple." The minister stated that the presiding deity is one of the five Narasimha temples and is known for "fulfilling prayers of Telangana people" and he is a household deity.

The temple with Sapta Tala Gopuras, and Krishna stone sculptures, is filled with spirituality and is a feast to eyes of devotees. After the Maha Kumbh Samprokshanam in 2022, the devotees have been taking the Divya Darshanam of the deity. There is a substantial increase in the number of devotees visiting the temple. The CM has secured a permanent place in the history of Telangana by reconstructing the temple, which is a symbol of Telangana's spiritual eminence.