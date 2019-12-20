Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Protests erupt in Khammam, Kothagudem against CAA

Protests erupt in Khammam, Kothagudem against CAA
Highlights

Tension prevailed in Khammam town on Friday at the Pavilion Grounds and Collectorate office when the opposition parties including the Left parties,...

Khammam: Tension prevailed in Khammam town on Friday at the Pavilion Grounds and Collectorate office when the opposition parties including the Left parties, Congress and Telangana Jana Samithi tried to stage a dharna and siege the collectorate.

The police obstructed them and took them into custody. The leaders and workers of opposition parties gathered at the Pavilion Grounds to take out a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The police soon reached the Grounds and took them into preventive custody. However, some leaders and workers managed to reach the Collectorate and tried to lay siege to it.

The police in a swift action foiled their plan and took them into custody. Speaking to the media before the protest, CPM party district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao said that the BJP government was planning a big conspiracy and added that India belongs to all but not to the people of a certain religion. Congress party district president Puvvalla Durga Prasad and town Congress president Javeed said agitations would be intensified if the government goes ahead and implements the Act.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top