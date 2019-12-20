Protests erupt in Khammam, Kothagudem against CAA

Khammam: Tension prevailed in Khammam town on Friday at the Pavilion Grounds and Collectorate office when the opposition parties including the Left parties, Congress and Telangana Jana Samithi tried to stage a dharna and siege the collectorate.



The police obstructed them and took them into custody. The leaders and workers of opposition parties gathered at the Pavilion Grounds to take out a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The police soon reached the Grounds and took them into preventive custody. However, some leaders and workers managed to reach the Collectorate and tried to lay siege to it.

The police in a swift action foiled their plan and took them into custody. Speaking to the media before the protest, CPM party district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao said that the BJP government was planning a big conspiracy and added that India belongs to all but not to the people of a certain religion. Congress party district president Puvvalla Durga Prasad and town Congress president Javeed said agitations would be intensified if the government goes ahead and implements the Act.