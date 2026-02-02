Protests erupt in Khanapur against notices to KCR

Khanapur: BharatRashtra Samithi (BRS) workers staged protests across the Khanapur constituency on Sunday, opposing the issuance of notices to former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case. The protests were led by BRS in-charge Bhukya Johnson Naik, with party members wearing black badges and organising bike rallies in all mandal centres of the constituency. Demonstrations were held at mandal headquarters, drawing participation from a large number of party activists. In Khanapur town, protesters gathered at Telangana Thalli Chowrasta, where Johnson Naik addressed the gathering and criticised the functioning of the Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He alleged that the phone-tapping case was being highlighted to divert public attention from governance failures. Accusing the Congress government of failing to fulfil the six guarantees and 420 promises made ahead of the elections, Johnson Naik claimed that false cases were being filed against KCR and his family out of political vendetta. He asserted that the former Chief Minister was being targeted despite his contributions to the development of Telangana.

Stating that the people of the State were closely watching the developments, Johnson Naik warned that both the Congress party and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would face the consequences of their actions in the coming days.

Party leaders said the protests would continue if what they described as political harassment against BRS leadership did not stop.