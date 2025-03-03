Protests in Front of Khammam Collectorate Demanding Chilli Board

Khammam : Leaders of various political parties staged a protest in front of the Khammam Collectorate, demanding the establishment of a Chilli Board in the district. The protestors urged the government to address the issues faced by chilli farmers, calling for a minimum support price of ₹25,000 per quintal.

The demonstrators also demanded the formation of a committee to study the challenges faced by chilli farmers and suggest measures for their welfare. Speaking on the occasion, BRS MLC Tata Madhu stated that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would continue to fight for the rights of chilli farmers. He emphasised that the party was committed to ensuring better prices and facilities for them.

The protest highlighted the growing concerns of chilli farmers in Telangana, who are seeking government intervention to stabilise prices and provide financial relief.