Protests spread over Bandi's remarks against Kavitha

Hyderabad: Protests broke across Telangana and in front of the office of Telangana Bhavan and the Directorate of Enforcement in Delhi against a 'derogatory' remark made by Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar against KCR's daughter K Kavitha.

The protestors burnt the effigies of Modi and Bandi Sanjay. In Hyderabad, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and BRS women corporators went to Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor and demand that action be taken against Bandi Sanjay.

But they could not meet her as she did not give an appointment. The Mahila corporators led by the Mayor sat on dharna in front of Raj Bhavan for some time and pasted the demand copy on the walls of Raj Bhavan.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod said that Telangana women strongly condemn the comments of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on MLC Kavitha. She questioned why Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was not responding to the inappropriate comments made by Bandi Sanjay. She deplored what the Governor was doing now. She responds even to the small things but now she was silent on Bandi Sanjay's comments, the minister said.



On the other hand, the State Mahila Commission took up the issue suo moto and issued notices to Sanjay. The BRS leaders also complained to the National Women's Commission and lodged complaints in several police stations across the state. The BJP women wing rubbished all the allegations of BRS leaders and asked how come they are so agitated when a common Telugu expression was used by the state president.

They wondered why none of them had reacted when BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy had made derogatory comments against the Governor? They also expressed surprise at the speed with which the State Women Commission reacted. They said the TRS ministers, including KT Rama Rao have been making several objectionable comments against BJP and even Modi.