Prove Centre refused to buy paddy from TS: Bandi Sanjay Kumar to KCR

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to show any letter from the Centre refusing to procure paddy from Telangana by 5pm on Thursday or step down for misleading people.

The State BJP chief observed Rythu Deeksha on Vari-Uri at party State headquarters here on Thursday to highlight the "false propaganda unleashed by the Chief Minister, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and the State government against the Centre."

He dared the TRS chief to make public the alleged letter written by the Centre informing the State over its refusal to procure paddy from Telangana by 5pm.

He assured to convince the Centre if the Chief Minister writes a letter to the Centre for paddy procurement. "We will take the responsibility for procurement of entire paddy from Telangana," he said. Taking a dig at Niranjan Reddy, Bandi said that the Minister was engaging in misleading propaganda even after the canvassing time for Huzurabad bypoll has ended.

He charged the Minister with trying to influence the voters of Huzurabad in gross violation of election code. Demanding suo moto action against the Minister, he said that his party would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission against the Minister. Further, the party would also fight legally against Siddipet District Collector for his statements that amount to contempt of court. He asked the TRS chief why does the State exist if everything had to be done by the Centre. The BJP chief said that CM KCR has more affection towards liquor production in the State and implementing ban on paddy cultivation.

Further, he questioned the TRS chief as to why he had to spend 1 lakh crore on building the Kaleshwaram Irrigation project if it was not meant to provide water to farmers to cultivate paddy?

He accused KCR of troubling farmers. Alleging that the TRS had resorted to irregularities in the name of recycling (of rice), he said details of the scam would be made public soon.

The BJP leader appealed to farmers not to believe the words of CM KCR and reassured them that the Centre was prepared to procure paddy. Further, the Deeksha observed on Thursday was only the beginning and the party would launch an agitation in a big way if the government continues to create troubles for farmers.